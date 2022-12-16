Miri man fined RM500 for possession of contraband booze, ciggies

MIRI (Dec 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM500 in default two weeks’ jail for unlawful possession of alcoholic drinks and cigarettes obtained illegally.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the sentence on Mohd Naszri Ahmad, 27, of Desa Indah 3, Bandar Baru Permyjaya after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

The Section carries a jail term of up to three months as well as a fine of up to RM500 upon conviction.

Mohd Naszri paid the fine.

According to the facts of the case, Mohd Naszri was found to be in possession of 125 cartons of various brands of beer and 291 cartons of cigarettes, which were obtained illegally.

He committed the offence on Dec 8, 2022 at 2.30pm at a house in Bandar Baru Permyjaya.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Mohd Naszri was unrepresented by counsel.