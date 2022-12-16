MP to push for IPTA in Miri

MIRI (Dec 16): Newly-elected Miri MP Chiew Choon Man says he will push for a public university (IPTA) to be set up in Miri to cater for students from northern Sarawak.

He said Miri has been without an IPTA unlike urban areas in southern and central Sarawak.

“I will talk to the Prime Minister to have it in Miri,” he said at a PKR Sarawak press conference led by its chairman Roland Engan yesterday.

The Miri MP said he will also continue the struggle of his predecessor Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng as outlined in Pakatan Harapan election manifesto for a heart and cancer specialist centre in Miri to meet the demand of northern Sarawak.

Dr Teo, who is also PKR Miri branch chairman, said the new 328-bed new wing of Miri Hospital is expected to solve the bed shortage problem when it is completed next year and called on the Ministry of Health to include a radiotherapy room to complement the facilities.

Work on this project which includes two blocks of seven-storey building is about 50 per cent completed currently.

“This unit is important as radiotherapy treatment is only available in Kuching currently and it takes several sessions which is a burden (to those from other parts of the state).

“Incorporating this unit in the new building is not a problem as it only takes a properly walled room to be built at the basement as chemotherapy and cancer-related surgery would not be a problem at this new wing,” he said.

Dr Teo said there would be over 670 beds at Miri Hospital by next December, which will be sufficient to meet the need for the next 20 years.

Meanwhile, PKR Sibuti chairperson Zulhaidah Suboh hoped the ministry will upgrade the old health and medical facilities in Sibuti constituency as several were built 60 to 70 years ago and overcrowding has become a problem, with patients forced to wait outside the compound.

She hoped that Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni, who is also Sibuti MP, will also push for a hospital to be built in Bekenu to cater for patients in the surrounding region, including those from Beluru district.

“Bekenu also needs a kidney dialysis centre as patients currently either have to seek treatment in Batu Niah clinic which has eight machines or at Miri Hospital where at least 10 are registered,” she said.

PKR Kapit chairman Khusyairy Pangkas, on the other hand, called on the federal government to increase the number of points of sales to better serve the people in remote central Sarawak.

“There are currently only 158 points of sales and this is not enough for the four districts – Belaga, Song, Kapit and Bukit Mambong – and the Ministry of Finance should approve more for Kapit division,” he said.

He also wants the employment of locals to be maximised in the state and recruitment of foreign workers to be better regulated.