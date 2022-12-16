Nanta: No open cracks on stretch of road affected by landslide

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): There are no open cracks on the paved surface of the B66 Jalan Batang Kali-Genting Hulu Selangor route involved in the landslide incident early this morning.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexandar Nanta Linggi said that the landslide, which happened at 2.42am, covered an area of 300 metres (m) from a height of 70m.

“Checks and visual inspection found that the affected area involved a part of the state road, which is under the purview of the Selangor Public Works Department (JKR), about 5 metres,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said JKR and various agencies are actively involved in the search and rescue (SAR) mission.

“The department’s Slope Engineering branch forensics team is on-site to conduct further investigation.

“Improvement works will be carried out according to the distribution of funds received. The Public Works Ministry and JKR are always concerned about the safety and comfort of road users,” he said.

Nanta said that Jalan B66 Batang Kali-Genting Hulu Selangor is closed due to security reasons on the instruction of the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters and the public can use an alternative route that goes to Gombak via Jalan Ulu-Yam Batu Caves to reach their final destination, Genting.

Meanwhile, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said he had immediately ordered a rescue team and volunteers from the state to the scene to assist in the search and rescue operation.

“I advise the public to be more careful when camping in the highlands or near rivers, especially during the monsoon season,” he said on his official Facebook page today. – Bernama