Parties sign MoU backing Anwar, unity government

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 16): The coalitions in the national unity government signed a memorandum of understanding today pledging to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration in all matters of confidence and supply, effectively guaranteeing its stability.

The coalitions were Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, while Parti Warisan also signed on as an individual party.

Also included in the MoU were all other Malaysian parties except those in the Perikatan Nasional coalition and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

The MoU was signed by the secretaries-general of the member coalitions, which were Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for PH, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir (BN), Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS), Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun (GRS), and Datuk Loretto Padua Jr (Warisan).

The signing, which was witnessed by PH chairman Anwar, BN’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg for GPS, also formalised the number of MPs supporting Anwar as 148 out of 222 in Parliament.

Also present at Perdana Putra for the signing today were Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook, UPKO president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, Parti Bangsa Malaysia president Datuk Larry Sng, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, and Social Democratic Harmony Party (PKDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony.

In a press conference after the signing, Anwar said the agreement was not focused on power but on good governance and the country’s economic revival.

“I am touched by the trust bestowed on me. With the commitment together, as a strong team, the unity government will allow us to face any problems in and out of the Parliament, with one voice,” he said.

Anwar added that the MoU would ensure the stability of his government throughout its entire term.

According to the MoU, all the signatory coalitions and parties must support Anwar in all matters of confidence and supply as well as those that could have a bearing on the legitimacy of his administration.

The coalitions and parties were responsible for ensuring their federal lawmakers abided by the MoU, and any MP who did not comply would be considered as having resigned from his party, effectively triggering the anti-hopping law. – Malay Mail