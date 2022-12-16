Friday, December 16
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»PM asks Malaysians to pray for rescue mission of Batang Kali landslide victims

PM asks Malaysians to pray for rescue mission of Batang Kali landslide victims

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel.

Victims rescued from the landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali are pictured at the Hulu Yam Bharu police station in Hulu Selangor on Dec 16, 2022.– Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged Malaysians to pray for the success of the search and rescue mission for 51 missing victims of a landslide in Batang Kali, Genting Highlands.

In a statement today, Anwar said he had been briefed on the mission by Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“I have ordered that the search and rescue mission be carried out meticulously and systematically by all government departments.

“I was also informed that the ministers involved will be going down to the location this morning.

“However, I advise them not to interfere with search and rescue work,” he said, adding that he himself would be visiting the site tonight.

Earlier today, the National Disaster Management Agency that a landslide occurred at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, on the alternative road to Genting Highlands near Gohtong Jaya, which has caused the deaths of at least eight people so far, with 51 reported as still missing. — Malay Mail

Recommended Posts