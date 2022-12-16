Perak police arrest man for insulting King over PM Anwar’s appointment

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): Police have arrested a man to assist in the investigation into a post uploaded on Facebook insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding the appointment of the 10th Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the 33-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday by a team from the Perak Hilir District Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Department, has been remanded for three days from today.

“We received a police report on the statement uploaded on a Facebook account under the name ‘As Bul and the investigation is being conducted by Bukit Aman’s classified crimes investigation unit (D5),” she said in a statement today.

She added that police also seized a Vivo mobile phone and sim card used to upload the post.

The case is being investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

She also reminded the public to be prudent social media users and not use such platforms to stir up anger and hatred that could threaten the harmony of the country, especially when it comes to issues pertaining to the 3Rs – rulers, religions and races.

“Stern action without compromise will be taken against any person who intentionally threatens public order and national security,” she said. – Bernama