Police: Woman found with fatal slit to throat in Tawau likely robbery victim

The woman was in her 30s. — Malay Mail photo

TAWAU (Dec 16): A woman, who was found dead with her throat slit in an incident in Kampung Titingan here last night, is believed to have been a robbery victim.

Tawau district deputy police chief Supt Champin Piuh said the police received information about the incident involving the victim, who was in her 30s, at 7.30pm.

“There was an injury on the victim’s neck suspected to have been slit with a sharp object and preliminary investigation found that the victim and her one-year-old daughter wanted to go to her sister’s house across the street from her rental house to get vegetables.

“When they reached a dark alley, the victim was believed to have been robbed because her necklace and earrings were missing,” he told reporters here.

Champin said the investigation was ongoing, adding the police were working on tracking down the suspect.

“Those with information related to this incident can inform the Tawau IPD operations room for further action,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama

