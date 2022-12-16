Premier: Unity govt agreement amended for Sarawak to use BM, English as official language

KUCHING (Dec 16): The state government’s effort to fight for Sarawak’s right under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) has been proven following the amendment of the agreement with the unity government to the use of English alongside Bahasa Malaysia (BM).

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the original agreement only included Article 152 of the Federal Constitution for the use of BM as the country’s official language.

However, Abang Johari said he “put a stop” to this and amended the agreement to include Article 161 of the Federal Constitution which allows Sarawak to use both BM and English as its official language.

“There was this signing of MoU (agreement) among the component parties forming the unity government (this afternoon in Putrajaya), and one of the paragraph quoted Article 152 only.

“That is the usage of BM as the official language. I amended it. I said not only Article 152, but you must also include Article 161 that allows Sarawak the right to use both BM and English as its official language.

“And the Prime Minister agreed to the amendment. That is only one of the amendments, there are other amendments,” he said at the Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA) 21st anniversary celebration tonight.

“It is important to protect Sarawak’s rights, no matter where a Sarawakian is, they are protected by the state government,” he added.