Sharifah Hasidah: S’wak govt places emphasis on women entrepreneurs’ role in devt

KUCHING (Dec 16): The Sarawak government places emphasis on women entrepreneurs’ role in the state to be part of the Post-Covid Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

Because of Covid-19, the Sarawak government introduced PCDS 2030 to create and unlock opportunities for Sarawakians to move forward after the pandemic, said Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

“So that we can have better future, so that our people can participate and I hope women entrepreneurs participate in the development of the state after Covid-19,” she said at the launching of the Dewanita DUBS Women Entrepreneurship Conference 2022 at a hotel here yesterday.

She pointed out that Sarawak Premier in all of his speeches always emphasised on PCDS 2030.

“Our Premier wishes and aspires that Sarawak by 2030 will be a thriving society, driven by data and innovations where everyone enjoys economic prosperity, social inclusivity and sustainable environment.

“In PCDS 2030, Sarawak gives its focus to a few significant agendas especially for entrepreneurs including women entrepreneurs,” she said.

She also said the state government has produced a book on PCDS 2030 which includes women’s participation in the economic sector, which has been formulated and policy reviewed.

“We can see that in many sectors, the significant ones are those related to digital transformation.

“There are many sectors in PCDS 2030 that could be developed, among which are those of tourism, education, basic infrastructure, transportation, renewable energy, innovations, agriculture, services, manufacturing, mining and many others that have been formulated by the state government to help our people after Covid-19.

“These strategies are for all Sarawakians, including women entrepreneurs,” she said.

Hence, Sharifah Hasidah urged DUBS with its 700 members in 10 branches all over Sarawak to have a look at PCDS 2030.

“See how you can come in and benefit from these strategies that have been put in place by the Sarawak government.

“Women play a big part in the development of the state of Sarawak,” she said.

She acknowledged that after the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been many challenges faced by the women entrepreneurs.

“Yes, I acknowledge that there are many challenges after the pandemic and they have never been easy. You have to accept so many challenges but nevertheless, try to tackle these challenges.

“All of you here today can come up with strategies or proposals to formulate something to assist yourselves in business, and develop ourselves in carrying this responsibility as entrepreneurs,” she said.

During the event attended by women entrepreneurs, Sharifah Hasidah pledged to give RM15,000 to Dewanita DUBS for 2023.

Also present at the event were state Dewanita DUBS chief Juita Drap, organising chairperson Kuspa Arina Bohari, Sarawak Women and Family Department assistant director Mazalina Rapaee, Dewanita DUBS advisor Norjanah Razali and others.