Sibu man fined RM2,000 for threatening to hurt dad with wooden pestle

MIRI (Dec 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,000 in default two months’ jail for committing criminal intimidation by threatening to hurt his father with a wooden pestle.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen convicted Danny Usit, 33, of Sibu on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail sentence of two years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Danny had threatened to injure his father using a wooden pestle on Dec 13 around 6pm at a house in Tudan Phase 1 here.

In mitigation, Danny pleaded for leniency as he is remorseful.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while Danny was unrepresented by counsel.