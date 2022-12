KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): The number of deaths from the landslide at a campsite on the popular alternative road to Genting Highlands near Gohtong Jaya is 13, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

In a press conference at the Selayang Hospital here, she said that the confirmed toll is as of 11am.

“The number of those who died as of now… 13 victims. As of now. Yes, as of 11am,” she said. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME