Tiong assures PDP to work closely with media for betterment of S’wak, nation

KUCHING (Dec 16): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has assured that the party would work together with the media to share constructive ideas for the betterment of Sarawak and the nation.

“If there is any shortcoming, please forgive us. I look forward to working closely with the media to develop our Sarawak’s tourism,” said the Tourism, Arts and Culture minister.

He was speaking during the PDP Media Night at Jalan Padungan here on Thursday, attended by over 100 media practitioners.

In his welcoming speech, Tiong said the event was held as part of the party’s efforts to acknowledge the media given its crucial role in disseminating information about the party to the public.