Two hurt in single-vehicle crash in Bintulu

BINTULU (Dec 16): Two people were injured after the car they were in was involved in a single-vehicle accident yesterday.

The crash happened near Rumah Among, Mile 22 Jalan Miri-Bintulu.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said a team of rescue personnel was dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.04pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, he said the rescue team found the victims, a man and a woman, were trapped in the car.

It is believed that the female driver lost control of her car before it skidded off the road.

The rescue personnel used a rescue tool to extricate both victims from the wreckage who were later taken to hospital for further treatment.