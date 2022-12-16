Two injured in single-vehicle crash at Mile 37 Kuching-Serian road

KUCHING (Dec 16): The driver of a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and one of his two passengers were injured in a single-vehicle accident near Kampung Stabun, Mile 37 Jalan Kuching-Serian around 9am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the 36-year-old driver sustained injuries to his waist area after he became trapped in the MPV, which was damaged when it veered into a ditch.

His 55-year-old passenger sustained injuries to her mouth.

The second passenger in the vehicle, a four-year-old boy, escaped unscathed.

Both passengers are Indonesian citizens.

Members of the public helped the woman and child out of the vehicle.

The trapped MPV driver had to wait for Serian fire station personnel to extricate him from the vehicle.

All three victims were brought to Serian Hospital.

After ensuring the area was safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 9.43am.