UMS graduates dressed in native traditional costumes

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 16): It has become a tradition for the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) graduates to dress in their native traditional costumes for the 24th convocation ceremony.

Elvera Marius, 23, wore a Dusun Bundu traditional attire, and Mira Afattirisia Arim, 25, dressed in an attire called the Pinongkoloh.

Elvera, who graduated from the Faculty of Business Economy and Accounting (FPEP), wore a Dusun Bundu traditional attire that has been altered to have sleeves (the original attire is sleeveless) to meet the condition set for the convocation ceremony.

The Keningau lass was accompanied by her mother who wore a self-made dress inspired by traditional attire, and her father who was also wearing a traditional attire.

Elvera added that she opted to wear the traditional attire to showcase the Dusun ethnic identity so that the future generation will know and remember it.

“I like my tradition and I am proud to be a Dusun. I want to show my traditional attire to the people, particularly non Sabahans,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mira, who wore a Pinongkoloh during the convocation ceremony, wants to introduce and promote the ethnic attire and arts of her people.

She said that she was the only one among her siblings to have gone for further study at a university.

“I am determined to show to villagers that the Murut ethnic can succeed. Many of the villagers in my village are not interested in continuing their studies.”

Mira, who is also married and a mother of one said that she opted to study at UMS to be near to her family and to also make it easier for her parents to come for her graduation.

She also said that her husband is supportive of her to continue her studies to a higher level.

“I want to venture into the field of education by continuing my Diploma in Postgraduate Education (DPLI) at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris in January next year.

“Of course, I will wear this dress again when I receive my education diploma (DPLI) with my parents and take them on a plane and experience the atmosphere and culture in the Peninsular,” she said.

Elvera and Mira were among the 4,298 graduates who received their scrolls at the three-day convocation which ended on Monday.