Unity Government will bring political stability to Sabah – Hajiji

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 16): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is confident that the Malaysia Unity Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will bring political stability to the country, in particular Sabah, following the signing of a consensus agreement among the coalitions of the Unity Government at the Prime Minister’s office in Putrajaya on Friday.

“This is something special to unite the people of Malaysia. We in Sabah need situations such as this because it can give a hope that is very good to Sabah especially in the economic aspect and in development since Sabah is a state that is quite big.

“This is our aim. I am confident that the Unity Government will become a strong government and a government that the people of various races can hope for in this country,” said Hajiji at the signing ceremony of the agreement.

The chairmen and secretary generals of the five coalitions who signed the agreement were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,

Hajiji Noor who is also the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, Sarawak Premier, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg and Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun who is GRS secretary, also signed the agreement as GRS representative.

GRS is one of the five main coalitions that supports the Unity Government.

The others are Pakatan Harapan (PH), BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Warisan.