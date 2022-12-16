With MoU, Anwar set to have 148 MPs on his side for confidence vote

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 16): The memorandum of understanding for the unity government should allow Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to establish supermajority support during the confidence vote in Parliament next week.

According to the MoU, all the signatory coalitions and parties must support Anwar in all matters of confidence and supply as well as those that could have a bearing on the legitimacy of his administration.

The coalitions and parties were responsible for ensuring their federal lawmakers abided by the MoU, and any MP who did not comply would be considered as having resigned from his party, effectively triggering the anti-hopping law.

According to the agreement, the supporting lawmakers included all those except from the parties in Perikatan Nasional and Pejuang, which amounted to 148 out of the 222 in Parliament.

After he was appointed as the prime minister, Anwar pledged to table a motion of confidence during the December 19 parliamentary meeting to establish his majority to lead the government.

Anwar was named the prime minister of a national unity government after his Pakatan Harapan coalition won 82 seats in the 15th general election, which was the most by any single group or party but still short of the 112 needed for a simple majority. – Malay Mail