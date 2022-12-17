Amendments on flexible working hours to be implemented by HR Ministry

SHAH ALAM (Dec 17): Amendments to the Employment Act 1955 regarding the flexible working arrangements are among the matters that will be implemented soon, said Human Resource Minister V. Sivakumar.

He said the amendments are also included in several other plans which are being planned by the ministry and that they were now collecting feedback from all related agencies in order to understand the roles and functions of every department better.

“I am also looking at all existing policies and whatever I will implement will be made after I get inputs. I probably need about a week more to gather the information needed.

“I am also hoping to implement the matters in the near future,” he told reporters after the 29th Cuepacs Triennial Congress Convention at Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) today.

Meanwhile, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) reiterated its call to the government to raise the minimum wage of civil servants from RM1,200 to RM1,800.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said the proposal was put forward three years ago but because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the changing of the government, it has not been studied completely.

“We appeal to the government to relook at the minimum wage proposal because the present scheme is too far behind.

“We are hoping the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to review the proposal to increase the minimum wage to RM1,800,” he said. – Bernama