Batang Kali landslide: Wisma Putra confirms three Singaporeans found safe

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 17): Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that three Singaporeans were found safe in the landslide incident near the Father’s Organic Farm campsite, Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali, early yesterday morning.

The ministry in a statement today said the Malaysian government is working swiftly to ensure all those affected in the tragedy are given immediate assistance.

“Let us all pray for the safety of the affected victims and of those undertaking the search and rescue operation,” the statement read.

It also expressed its deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic incident which took place at the popular campsite.

The landslide which happened at 2.42am yesterday involved a total of 94 individuals including campers and campsite workers.

As of Friday night, 12 more victims are reported missing while 21 bodies have been found and 61 rescued out of a total of 94 victims in the incident. ― Bernama