OPPO’s Choose Joy festive promo offers discounts up to RM 300, giveaways and PWP Deals

KUCHING (Dec 17): OPPO is offering a special sale this festive season for anyone who wants to buy a new smartphone or gadgets without burning a hole in their pocket.

With up to RM300 off, OPPO’s Choose Joy Sale offers not only rebates off its most popular products, but also purchase-with-purchase (PWP) deals, and 1-to-1 giveaways.

Among the highlights of the sale are the Reno8 Z at just RM1,599 (original price RM1,799), Reno8 5G priced at RM2,099 (actual price at RM2,399). Meanwhile, the A57 is only going for RM 729 (original price RM 799) for the 4GB+128GB variant, and the A77s at RM 899 (original price RM 999).

In the spirit of giving, OPPO is also offering 1-to-1 Giveaways. Those who purchase the Reno8 Pro can enjoy the Enco Buds for free worth RM159. On the other hand, buyers of OPPO’s first tablet, the Pad Air (4+128), will take home a Pad Air casing worth RM129.

Customers who purchase any OPPO products are entitled to OPPO’s PWP deals. The Watch Free is only going for RM 299 (original price RM 449), Enco Air2 at RM 159 (original price RM 249) and the Pad Air (4+128) at just RM 1,199 (original price RM 1,299).

To further complement the holiday season, OPPO introduced its Portrait Expert smartphone, Reno8 5G in a new shade, the shimmering Sunkissed Beige. Taking inspiration from nature, the Sunkissed Beige is a light, muted gold with shimmery speckles that sparkles bright when it hits the light, much like sunrays on a tranquil ocean. Coupled with its sleek, glossy back, the new Reno8 5G color variant lends its user an elegant touch.

The Reno8 5G has several AI-enhanced imaging functions such as the Ultra Night Video and Night Portrait that are intended to capture happy moments during this joyous season. Touted the Portrait Expert, one of the Reno8 5G’s most notable features are its Dual Sony Flagship Sensors. Its front camera is equipped with the Sony IMX709, an ultra-sensing sensor co-developed by OPPO and Sony, which allows the camera to capture super-close poster-quality selfies faster, increasing the dynamic video range and balancing brightness and shadow. On its rear is the Sony IMX76, which features a 1/1.56” super large sensor size that allows in more light to empower better imaging elements.

The OPPO Reno8 5G Sunkissed Beige maintains its predecessor’s price of RM 2,399, despite coming with increased RAM. Every purchase of the OPPO Reno8 5G Sunkissed Beige from today to 31 January 2023 will come with OPPO Care’s 1-Year Screen Protection Plan and 1-Year Extended Warranty. On top of that, customers are also entitled to a PWP deal that allows them to purchase the Enco Buds2 at just RM 10.

Buyers can also receive a free KFC Voucher worth RM10 and an RM200 discount (for those who sign up for Digi Postpaid 60 for any device) with terms and conditions applied.

Available at all My OPPO Space, OPPO Brand Stores, and OPPO Authorised Dealers, the OPPO Choose Joy Sale is for a limited period only.

Shop from Dec 17, 2022 to Jan 31, 2023 to enjoy special offers and discounts, the perfect ending for 2022, and a joyous beginning for the year ahead.

For those who are based in Sabah, do visit Kita Fair at Karamunsing Mall from 22 December 2022 to 1 January 2023 for additional deals on OPPO products.