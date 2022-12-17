Comms Ministry launches Malaysian Digital Content Festival, local industry expected to bring in RM978 mln

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 17): The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KDK) today launched the Malaysian Digital Content Festival at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

“Local creative and digital content industry, especially gaming, is expected to bring in RM977.8 million from a global level by the end of the year.

“Due to the size and potential of this industry, I believe KDK will multiply our effort in attracting foreign investment into Malaysia to invigorate the local ecosystem,” said the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

He added that the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) had given out a total of RM7.2 billion worth of grants this year and some of the creative content had been recognised by international festivals.

“And recently, the animation series Mechamato by Monsta which was a recipient of MDEC’s digital content fund had made history by making it into the top 3 in Tokyo Anime Festival Award 2023,” he added.

The event was held alongside Comic Fiesta 2022, which had attracted over 50,000 anime fans and a large queue outside KLCC since morning. — Malay Mail