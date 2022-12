KOTA KINABALU (Dec 17): The number of Covid-19 daily infections in Sabah decreased again with 45 new cases recorded on Saturday.

This was a drop of 19 cases from the previous day.

“The positivity rate also decreased to 3.77 per cent compared to 4.36 per cent previously.

“Only Kota Kinabalu recorded double-digit infections of 21, while 16 districts reported zero infection,” said Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

All the patients on Saturday are under Category 2.