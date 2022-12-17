DPM Zahid: Set aside political differences to focus on driving national economic growth

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 17): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged all parties to set aside their political differences and instead focus all efforts to create political stability to propel the growth of the national economy.

Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that with the unity government, every political party should work hard to translate each party’s 15th general election (GE15) manifesto.

“Although we belong to different tribes, we must put aside our differences. If we have differing opinions, we can always rely on our principles and our good values.

“We must live in the real world and admit the reality that political stability must exist, even with differing views,” he told reporters after officiating the 40th anniversary cum annual general assembly of Felcra Malaysia Berhad’s cooperative members here yesterday.

He was commenting on the establishment of the unity government and witnessing the signing of the Cooperation Agreement Among Coalitions in the Malaysian Unity Government today.

During the Felcra event, he also announced the reappointment of former Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub as Felcra Berhad chairman.

“The appointment is carried out following new regulation….the formalities associated with the appointment will be carried out by ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun soon,” he said.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali had announced in a circular previously that all political appointments in statutory bodies at the central government level and government-linked companies would be ended immediately. ― Bernama