Fadillah: Only court can decide if terms under unity govt MoU legally enforceable

KUCHING (Dec 17): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said only the court can decide if the terms of the unity government’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) are legally enforceable.

He said the MoU signed by the coalitions and parties that form the current administration was specifically designed to create political stability.

“This is an understanding (MoU) agreed upon by all the parties that make up the unity government. It is the first basis for us to form political stability.

“Whether the terms in the agreement can be enforced or not, only the court can determine. Still, it depends if there are MPs who want to take this to court,” The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip told reporters here today.

He was asked whether the MoU could result in MPs being forced to vacate their seats if they fail to support the Prime Minister in motions related to confidence, supply or procedure that could affect the legitimacy of the federal government.

The agreement states that the coalitions and parties must ensure their federal lawmakers abide by the MoU, and that any MP who fails to comply would be considered as having resigned from the party, which will effectively trigger the anti-hopping law.

When asked on how GPS will address this issue if any motions are not in line with its vision, Fadillah said the MoU contains a mechanism to resolve any dispute between parties.

“In the agreement, it is stated that whichever parties that are not satisfied, (they) must negotiate. So we negotiate.

“If it cannot be negotiated and there is no solution, then ‘divorce’ will happen,” he said.

He added that while the MoU was designed to ensure the continuity of the current federal government, the question of how long the MoU will stand remains to be seen.

“Indeed, our intention is to have this MoU to last for five years. We want this agreement to last until the end of the term.

“But I’m not sure how long this parliamentary session can stand, whether it can last up to three or four or five years. We don’t know if there will be a new parliament after three years,” he said.