Fadillah tells young job seekers to be vigilant against fake overseas job offers

KUCHING (Dec 17): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is appealing to all Malaysians to be vigilant against fake overseas job postings on the internet.

In advising Malaysians and Sarawakians in general to be wary of lucrative offers to work overseas, Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, said that he was concerned over the jobseekers who can be easily influenced by job advertisements posted on social media.

“I urge all our people, all Malaysians, it doesn’t matter if you are Sarawakians or non-Sarawakians, regardless where you are from, please be vigilant when you receive the job offer especially through social media.

“Whether it is from Telegram or Whatsapp, we have to be careful. If you receive a job offer and promise to give you a good salary, but you need to work abroad, there must be something wrong.

“That is why it is important for us to investigate, to check whether the offer from abroad is legitimate or not,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

The press conference was organised in relation to the recent case of the eight Malaysians who became victims of a criminal job scam syndicate in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Out of eight victims, seven were Sarawakians, where six of them from Petra Jaya and one from Santubong. They were aged between 20 and 28 years old.

Fadillah also reminded jobseekers to do checks on the companies making such offers to ensure they were legitimate.

He said young job seekers, especially Sarawakians, must not be duped by job advertisements.

He also said that investigations by authorities found that victims of job scams were forced to work as online gambling operators and they only learned of the real nature of the work after arriving in their destination country.

He also said Foreign Affairs Ministry (MOFA) and Wisma Putra have been liaising closely with the Consulate General of Malaysia (KJM) in Dubai and its embassy for immediate action after receiving information regarding the matter.

“We once again remind our citizens to be vigilant against fake overseas job postings on the internet, and strictly abide by laws and regulations to protect themselves and promptly report any information related to fraud and gambling.

“I also want to thank Wisma Putra and Sarawak Volunteers for the assistance and cooperation that has been given in aiding as well as speeding up the repatriation process of all the victims to back home safely,” he said.

On Friday, eight Malaysians who became victims of a criminal job scam syndicate in Dubai had been brought home today and handed over to police to assist in investigations.

According to a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, it stated that the Consulate General of Malaysia (KJM) in Dubai has taken immediate action to help rescue them after receiving information regarding the matter.

Wisma Putra, In a separate statement, said two Malaysians who were victims of job offer scam by a criminal syndicate at the Thailand-Myanmar border were recently rescued by the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Thai authorities.