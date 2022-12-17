Fadillah to table motion of confidence in PM in Parliament on Monday

KUCHING (Dec 17): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said he will be tabling the motion of confidence in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament on Monday (Dec 19).

“God willing, I myself will present the motion,” he told reporters when asked today.

He said tabling the motion in the Dewan Rakyat on the first day of the first 15th Parliament sitting session this Monday was necessary to put an end to the question of stability of the newly formed unity government led by Anwar.

Fadillah said the motion of confidence is the prerequisite to enable the government to bring economic stability to the country and save it from default.

“This is an understanding agreed upon by all the parties that make up the unity government. The first basis of the MoU (agreement) is for us to form political stability.

“We want to prevent what happened in the last Parliament session from happening again, where we had three prime ministers in one term. This happened because, one of the reasons is the vote of no confidence.

“So that’s why, we firmly have stated that, in order to create a stable situation, we must make sure that there will be no vote of no confidence from all our MPs.

“And this is what will be made orally on this Monday,” he said.

Fadillah also reiterated that the purpose of the agreement to back Anwar’s unity government was to create political stability and to prevent another political chaos.

“If there is no stability, we will not be able to resolve our nation’s problems in terms of economy.

“We need stability so that we can convince foreign investors to come to our country and invest here. Otherwise, they won’t come if we are not stable.

“So that is the basis of this understanding, to create a stable government first and then we can focus on our plan in terms of economy on how to develop the economy, how are we going to help the people, equal development between regions in terms of development and overall to provide initiative and support of the government for the people

“This is the focus of the agreement,” he added.