Fadillah urged to address oil palm concern, unresolved issues

MIRI (Dec 17): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof should urgently address concerns and unresolved issues affecting all Dayak oil palm smallholders in Sarawak, said Sarawak Dayak Oil Palm Planters Association (Doppa) president Napoleon R. Ningkos.

Topping the list would be the national NDPE (No Deforestation, No Peat, and No Exploitation) policy cut-off date.

“Doppa hopes Fadillah, who is Minister of Plantations and Commodities will establish a system that will allow smallholders in Sarawak to continue cultivating their NCR (native customary rights) land sustainably after this cut-off date, “he said in a statement.

According to him, the association will continue to encourage Dayaks and the indigenous community to continue planting oil palm as a way of life and in support of the state government’s objective to improve rural socio-economic.

To confirm the land status of smallholders in Sarawak, DOPPA has pledged to collaborate with the state government through the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development (M-FICORD).

Among other matters the association is hoping to be addressed includes the continuation of the replanting and new planting incentive to smallholders through Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

The association added that it is also hoping that the ministry could urge MPOB to review its current incentives application criteria which sets a requirement for a land title.

Napoleon said that the EU should be fair and non-discriminatory towards the oil palm producers (smallholders) in Sarawak.

He pointed out that smallholders in Sarawak cultivate only modest areas for oil palm, with an average of three hectares per person.

For the record, the EU’s requirements have all been addressed in the revised Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) standards, and DOPPA is fully committed to supporting the national sustainability agenda.