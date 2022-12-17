Fahmi tells MCMC, telcos to establish SOP for telecommunications access in disaster areas following Batang Kali tragedy

BATANG KALI (Dec 17): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telecommunications companies (telcos) have been asked to establish standard operating procedures (SOP) for telecommunications access in disaster areas as soon as possible.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he would discuss with MCMC and mobile network providers to speed up the formulation of the SOP to cater to search and rescue operations.

“I am here tonight to examine the communication aspect involving (communication) line, a difficulty, which is being faced by our media friends. Not only the media but everyone here, I admit it is not satisfactory.

“I will get full information and we may look into other matters in addition to getting cooperation from telcos to ensure that the problem of getting access to the internet or line does not recur, especially in disaster situations in the future,” he said.

He said this to reporters after visiting the location of the landslide incident at the Fathers’ Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya here last night.

Fahmi said as an early measure to overcome the problem, Telekom Malaysia (TM) and telcos have been instructed to send their Mobile Coverage Vehicles to allow the implementation of Coverage on Wheels at the location.

“Telecommunications equipment have been delivered including by TM and Celcom, Digi and UMobile. Maxis has also done (antenna) tilting to help reduce the issue which is mostly a technical and geographical problem,” he said adding that TM was working to prepare WiFi access.

According to Fahmi, he will also bring up the matter on this issue at the Cabinet Meeting next Wednesday.

As of midnight, 12 victims were still missing while 21 were confirmed dead. ― Bernama