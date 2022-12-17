Fazzrudin: GPS still independent political bloc

KUCHING (Dec 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is still an independent political bloc despite signing the unity government agreement, said Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

“At any time when Sarawak’s rights are challenged, or the status is being questioned, and when Sarawak is not given its dues, GPS has the right to pull its support from the unity federal government,” said the chief political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak in a statement today.

Should such a situation arise, Fazzrudin said GPS will not lose its MPs as it elected representatives have contested under the GPS banner in the just-concluded parliamentary elections.

“In the event that GPS leaves the unity government, the decision will be made as a bloc and not by individual MPs. This does not breach the Anti-Party Hopping Law,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member.

The Tupong assemblyman said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) they signed was mainly to formalise the formation of the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim until the end of the five-year term.

“GPS is still GPS and is not part of Pakatan Harapan (PH). This unity government is not a PH federal government but a government formed by a collection of parties that share the same objective – bringing stability to the nation.”

Fazzrudin pointed out GPS had taken steps to heed the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to ensure that a unity government can be formed and to end the political crisis after the election.

“The unity government, suggested by His Majesty, was formed after none of the contesting parties were able to reach simple majority to form a government after the 15th General Election,” he said.

He said the MoU outlines, among other things, the commitment of the political parties that support to unity government to safeguard the Federal Constitution; the National Principles; separation of powers; good governance; as well as equal status between Peninsula Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

“It will also ensure the unity government will be stable as political parties signing the MoU are bound to support Anwar in the passing of Bills in Parliament,” he said.

The Bills include the vote of confidence which seeks to provide legitimacy to the unity federal government during the upcoming Parliament sitting next week.

“With the question of legitimacy put to rest, it allows the unity federal government to concentrate on policies that will restore the economy, as well ensuring the welfare of the people as Malaysia faces economic uncertainties similar to other countries worldwide.”

Nonetheless, Fazzrudin said recognition should be given on the support provided by the prime minister in highlighting unresolved matters pertaining to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Anwar has given the full mandate to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for these outstanding MA63 claims to be resolved as soon as possible and we look forward to the restoration of Sarawak rights.”

Fazzrudin added the unity government reflected the inclusiveness of the current administration as it is made up of political blocs from Sarawak and Sabah, namely Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and GPS.

Thus, he said the unity government would bode well for the development of the two Borneo states in terms of infrastructure, facilities, economy, prosperity and sovereignty.