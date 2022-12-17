Four families in Kg Melayu Balai Ringin relocated due to flash flood

KUCHING (Dec 17): Four families from Kampung Melayu Balai Ringin were relocated to a temporary flood relief centre (PPS) after their houses were inundated by flash floods on Friday.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said the PPS was set up at the village’s hall at 12pm to house the four families comprised of 16 individuals.

As of 12pm today, the flood water has started to recede which allowed one family of six to return to their home.

The other three houses are still affected by the flash flood.

On Friday, APM reported that two of the houses were inundated by water at a depth of between 0.3 and 0.9 metres.

Meanwhile, APM has mobilised a total of 63 personnel statewide to monitor 42 flood-prone areas.

As of 11am today, the water level in other areas of the state are at a normal level except in Sarikei – namely Jalan Rambai, Jeti Pisang Emas and Jalan Bersatu, which are seeing an increase in water level.