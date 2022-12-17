Govt agrees to temporary allow import of chicken eggs

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 17): The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) has agreed to temporarily allow the import of chicken eggs from external sources and the decision to be reviewed when the domestic supply stabilises.

In a statement issued here yesterday, MAFS said that the move was taken to overcome the shortage of egg supply facing the country for the past few months.

The ministry is allowing the import of chicken eggs from India by air yesterday as a trial phase to ensure the imported eggs meet all the standards set, it said.

The ministry, through the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), it said, has implemented control on the entry of imported chicken eggs at the entry points through the Hold, Test and Release (HTR) examination.

This includes the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for the detection of Salmonella bacteria, Newcastle Disease virus and Avian Influenza, it said.

“The test conducted is to ensure that the people receive imported chicken eggs that are safe, clean, halal and free from all diseases, while protecting the country’s livestock industry.

“All protocols and procedures set by the government have also been followed without compromise,” according to the statement.

It said the test results carried out by MAQIS and DVS found that the imported chicken eggs are free from all diseases, safe and comply with all the stipulated standards for the market in the country.

“The initiative to bring in chicken eggs from outside sources is not to pressure the local industry operators, but to ensure sufficient supply in the country and at competitive prices, as aspired by the Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” read the statement.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the supply of chicken eggs in supermarkets and retail stores in five states, namely Perak, Penang, Kelantan, Selangor and Melaka, was seen to be depleting with many parties, including consumers and traders saying they are having problems getting the supply.

Last Dec 6, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu was reported to have said that the government had agreed to import chicken eggs from several external sources as a short-term plan to meet the supply of domestic needs. – Bernama