GRS leader calls for olive branch among bitter political rivals

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) youth leader, Ceasar Mandela Malakun, has called for unity and mutual understanding among politicians and political parties in Sabah, saying “it’s time to put an end to a long history of destructive politics in the state.”

In an unprecedented call, the Political Secretary to the Sabah Chief Minister, said without unity and understanding, there would never be peace in Sabah.

“If leaders and politicians are not at peace, Sabah can’t be at peace. Our common future is at stake. The very survival of Sabahans in the context of the nation and the bigger world is perhaps at stake.

“So, let’s offer one another the olive branch. Let’s work together to put an end to our long history of destructive politics in the state,” he said.

Mandela was asked to comment on the statements by Warisan leaders namely Azis Jamman, Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas and Mohd Fakhurazzi Aliuddin against him recently.

Mandela suggested that young leaders like Jo-Anna and Fakhurazzi can play an important role in changing the old ways to the new.

“Enough with the old ways of playing politics where one side would make personal attacks in various ways in the hope of being seen as the better leader or better party for the people.

“Very often, such attacks are unnecessarily personal. It’s time we learn to become more politically mature. Once we do that, our society will change. So I call upon all the younger politicians from both the political divide to start driving the change,” he said.

He stressed that the political arena does not have to be a killing field where politicians assassinate one another’s character or make personal attacks to make them look good and relevant.

He believes that the people also expect to see politicians and leaders are constantly in their best behaviour and act more professionally when making a case in public.

“I think we can all agree that people are fed up with the ways many politicians conduct themselves.

“They’re fed up with consuming information about how they fight with one another endlessly. They’re tired of seeing how they try to bring one another down so they can rise up,” said Mandela.

But he suggested that they might as well suppress their ego and be guided by values.

“I’m just a young leader just like many others whether they are in GRS, Warisan or PH. I guess we’ve entered into the political world at the time when the world has seen so many defining moments of transformation.

“The bold action by Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor to depart from a race-based national party to a Sabah multi-racial party in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah has received widespread support from Sabahans of all races, colours and creed.

“Through this, we aim to start a new political chapter in Sabah,” he declared.

In conjunction with Christmas and the coming of a new year, Mandela said it is the best time for all leaders to advocate peace, unity and mutual understanding.

“These are values that should form the very foundation of Sabah’s politics. And on these we build the rest including our economic future and Sabahans’ wellbeing.” he added.