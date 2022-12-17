Illegal money lending posters, banners removed in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 17): Twenty-three posters and banners put by illegal money lenders or Ah Long were taken down by police around the state capital.

The Kota Kinabalu Police Contingent, in a statement on their Facebook page, stated that the posters and banners were taken down from streetlights by police from the Commercial Crime Investigation Division under the Ops Vulture operation.

The operation was concentrated along Jalan Teluk Likas, Jalan Mergastua, Lorong Burung Kenari and around Taman Likas Jaya.

The posters and banners were handed to the Kota Kinabalu City Hall for further action while the telephone numbers of Ah Longs will be passed to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for investigation.