Indonesian overstaying in Kuching for 70 days gets four months’ jail

KUCHING (Dec 17): The Sessions Court here yesterday sentenced an Indonesian man to four months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to overstaying in the country for 70 days.

Rudi Hendra, 29, from Singkawang, Indonesia entered the plea before Judge Musli Ab Hamid who ordered his jail sentence to take effect from his date of arrest and subjected him to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department after serving time.

Rudi was charged under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 15(4) of the same Act which provides for a fine up to RM10,000 and imprisonment up to five years or both, if convicted.

He committed the offence at the premises next to an eatery in Tapah, Jalan Kuching-Serian at around 7.20pm on Dec 9 this year.

According to the facts of case, the police raided the premises and detained Rudi.

Investigation found that Rudi had legally entered the state through Jalan Biawak, Lundu and was given a social visit pass from Sept 11 to Oct 10 this year.

Rudi, however, failed to give a reasonable excuse on why he overstayed until Dec 9.

The prosecution was conducted by DPP Ruvinasini Pandian while Rudi was unrepresented by a legal counsel.