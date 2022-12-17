Inspect all hillslope properties, association tells authorities following Btg Kali landslide

KUCHING (Dec 17): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) wants the relevant authorities to inspect all hillslope properties immediately to prevent tragedies like the Batang Kali landslide in Selangor yesterday.

MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said in a statement that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries of people affected by the Batang Kali landslide.

“The fact that the campsites were unlicensed raises serious concerns which we hope the authorities will immediately address,” he said.

“There were 121 landslides recorded during the northeast monsoon of 2021/2022 while we were also warned in March this year that there were more than 1,000 slopes around the country at risk of landslides,” he added.

As immediate steps to prevent another landslide tragedy, Dr Muruga has urged the authorities to immediately conduct inspections on all hillslope and hillside properties around the country.

The risk needs to be immediately assessed as heavy rainfall is expected during this time of year, he said.

The public need to also do their part in reporting any signs of possible landslides to the authorities as there may be new unidentified high risk sites, he added.

He said all commercial and non commercial high-rise buildings should also be checked for their certificate of fitness (CF) and all required licensing and safety approvals.

People residing or working in high rise buildings on hillslope properties must be assured of their safety, he said.

“We urge the authorities involved to swiftly carry out the necessary checks.

“It also needs to be noted that many of the hillslope/hillside or riverside resorts are located far away from healthcare facilities and may be difficult to access even by road in event of any emergency,” said Dr Muruga.

He said the Health Ministry in particular, would need to look into ensuring sufficient air ambulance services for such situations.

The Batang Kali landslide had killed at least 21 people as of last night, including children, as they slept in their tents at the campsite yesterday.

The landslide occurred around 3am, tearing down a hillside into an organic farm.