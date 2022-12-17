Saturday, December 17
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Kuching driver extricated from car following single-vehicle accident

Kuching driver extricated from car following single-vehicle accident

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel.

A Bomba photo showing the damaged vehicle at the scene of the accident.

KUCHING (Dec 17): A 32-year-old man pinned in his car following a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Canna at 1am today was successfully extricated by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

In a statement, Bomba said rescuers from the Tabuan Jaya station were deployed there and found the victim to be conscious upon their arrival.

He was suffering from injuries to his legs and lower abdomen.

By using a spinal board, he was carefully extricated from the damaged vehicle at 1.25am.

It is believed the victim had lost control of his vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree by the roadside.

He was later handed over to a waiting ambulance to be transported to the Sarawak General Hospital.

After ensuring the area was safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up their operations at 1.41am.

Recommended Posts