Kuching driver extricated from car following single-vehicle accident

KUCHING (Dec 17): A 32-year-old man pinned in his car following a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Canna at 1am today was successfully extricated by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

In a statement, Bomba said rescuers from the Tabuan Jaya station were deployed there and found the victim to be conscious upon their arrival.

He was suffering from injuries to his legs and lower abdomen.

By using a spinal board, he was carefully extricated from the damaged vehicle at 1.25am.

It is believed the victim had lost control of his vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree by the roadside.

He was later handed over to a waiting ambulance to be transported to the Sarawak General Hospital.

After ensuring the area was safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up their operations at 1.41am.