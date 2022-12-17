Marudi Hospital conducts first successful open appendectomy surgery

MIRI (Dec 17): The Marudi Hospital reached a milestone yesterday after successfully conducting its first open appendectomy surgery.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah shared a statement by Dr Nur Natasha, a medical officer at the hospital, on his Facebook page last night which said the surgery was conducted by medical officers from the hospital.

“Alhamdulillah, today it is indeed a historic day for Marudi Hospital which successfully conducted an ‘Open Appendectomy’ surgery. Before this, medical procedures requiring surgeries were carried out only during a specialist’s visit or referred to Miri Hospital for further treatment,” said the statement.

Miri Hospital is located some 64 kilometres from Marudi, which is only accessible by road through hilly terrain and Rural Air Services (RAS) Maswings.

The statement further said the geographical conditions such as the hilly terrain or rampant flood situations in Marudi makes it difficult for the hospital to refer its patients to hospitals with specialists.

“These challenges are among the main reasons why the role of the Global Surgery Initiative is taken seriously by Marudi Hospital to ensure it can conduct surgeries,” it said.

Marudi Hospital started its operations on Oct 15, 1964. It is a non-specialist hospital with a capacity of 54 beds.

The hospital provides services to Baram folk, in particular those living in Marudi as well as Mulu.