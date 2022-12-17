Miri City Council orders stop work to contractor after accidents at Jalan Bulatan

MIRI (Dec 17): The Miri City Council (MCC) has issued a stop-work order to a contractor undertaking pipe-laying works at Jalan Bulatan after recent accidents involving at least three motorists.

Mayor Adam Yii when told The Borneo Post that the order has been issued to the contractor following initial investigation by MCC and National Industrial, Occupational Safety and Health authorities.

“The contractor has been ordered to stop work and to pay compensation to the victims,” said Yii, adding that an emergency meeting on road safety and related issues had taken place following the incident.

Members of the public saw red over the lack of warning lights or sufficient lighting and also warning signs along the construction site.

The latest incident occurred near Taman Bulatan at about 9pm on Thursday where a motorcyclist fell into the dug-out trench after being thrown off his vehicle and it was reported that there were no warning lights put up along the road construction project near Taman Bulatan at Jalan Piasau Satu.

The third victim from Kampung Lereng Bukit sustained bodily injury and was sent to Miri Hospital in an ambulance.

Earlier, a second victim had also plunged into the two-metre trench but this time, along with his motorcycle. He was rushed by an ambulance to Miri Hospital.

The first victim, meanwhile, suffered minor injuries and managed to ride his way home.

On complaints and concerns posed by the public against the Public Works Department (JKR), Miri divisional engineer Stephen Ng clarified that the stretch involved is not under the department’s undertaking but is one under the council.