Miri musclewoman encouraged by competitive debut in Kuala Lumpur

KUCHING (Dec 17): It was a commendable outing for Chin Mei Yun at the World Fitness Federation’s (WFF) 2022 Battle of Titans 3.0 Malaysia Championships (Pro-Qualifier) in Kuala Lumpur recently, which marked her very first competitive appearance.

The 31-year-old Mirian placed behind the winner Ching Lee Ming in the Women’s Sports Model (Short Class) sub-category, where Yvonne Cheah finished third.

On the overall ranking of the Women’s Sports Model category, Lee Ming and Mei Yun were the respective champion and first runner-up, while the Tall Class winner Pooi Sim Chong placed third.

“I’m still a newbie in this fitness industry so it’s a surprise to get this placing because honestly, I just wanted to give it a try after having trained for over six years.

“I had told myself that this Battle of Titans would be my first and last competition – I wanted to do it so that I would have no regrets later on.

“Now, I’m very much encouraged to continue on,” said the entrepreneur, who runs a learning centre in Miri.

Mei Yun said the initial motivation for her to enter women bodybuilding was to be fit.

“I was chubby before; I then decided to slowly change for the better.

“At first, I tried zumba and aerobics but they did not work much, so I approached my coach Brandon Ngu who showed me the proper training.

“Now, I’m hooked on working out,” she said.

The Battle of Titans 3.0 feat also earned Mei Yun the opportunity to represent Malaysia in the WFF Pro/Am Asia Pacific 2023 event, to be staged in Tokyo next September.

“This is definitely a bonus – an offer that, I must admit, came a bit too fast,” she laughed.

“After discussing it with my coach, he also encouraged me to go for it again, so yes, I will go for it.

“This is an honour, and I must thank the WFF Borneo Team for the sponsorship. Most importantly, my thanks to WFF Malaysia vice-president for Borneo, Dr Deborah Chong for giving me this chance,” said Mei Yun.