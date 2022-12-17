Muhyiddin: PN meeting Sunday to discuss coalition’s stand on motion of confidence in PM

MUAR (Dec 17): Tomorrow’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) Committee’s meeting will discuss the coalition’s stand on the motion for a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin said that although he was certain that the majority of MPs from PN would not support the motion, the decision whether to support or not cannot be forced.

“I have already obtained the opinions of lawyers, what has been mentioned as the MoU (memorandum of understanding) in which if an MP does not support the motion, (will) their position (as a Member of Parliament) cease or be vacated?

“I have never seen in any law that such a thing can be implemented, except in cases of party hopping ,” he told reporters after attending the Pagoh parliamentary PN thanksgiving ceremony at the Pagoh Sports Complex, Pagoh here today.

He was referring to the MOU signed by the partners in the Malaysia Unity Government led by Anwar in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Among others, it states that each party in it must support the Prime Minister in motions related to confidence, supply or procedure that could affect the legitimacy of the Federal Government.

It also states that any backbencher who fails to do so would be in violation of his or her responsibility to the party and must vacate his or her seat.

Muhyiddin, who is Member of Parliament for Pagoh, said that the action that could be taken against a PN MP who supported the motion was disciplinary in nature by his or her party and not dismissal or vacating the seat.

He said this when asked about PN’s action against the coalition’s MPs who supported the motion of confidence in the prime minister.

On Dec 11, Anwar was reported as saying said that the vote of confidence in him is aimed at enabling him to lead the country with a clear mandate and based on the support of the majority of Members of Parliament.

The Malaysia Unity Government was formed after no coalition or party obtained a clear majority in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat to form the government after the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19. It is made up of four major coalitions – Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabung Rakyat Sabah – and Parti Warisan.

Following GE15, the Dewan Rakyat will convene for the first time on Dec 18 and 19. The motion of confidence in the prime minister is in the Order Paper. – Bernama