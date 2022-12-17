‘Not yet time for me to step down’, says Soon Koh

KUCHING (Dec 17): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said it is not yet time for him to step down despite the party’s setback in the recent 15th General Election (GE15).

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said that Western democracy would see the top leader of a party resigning after suffering any election defeat.

“In Western democracy, say in Australia and UK, when the party suffers any defeat, the president has to resign.

“In fact, I should have done it, but at this stage, I am still duty-bound to get the party together and groom young leaders before I call it a day,” he told a press conference after chairing PSB’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the party’s headquarters here today.

During GE15, PSB contested in seven parliamentary seats namely Sibu, Miri, Lawas, Sri Aman, Puncak Borneo, Lubok Antu and Serian, but did not bag any seats.

Wong said this was the first time PSB participated in a GE and while they did not win any seats, they learnt a great deal from their first outing.

In Lubok Antu, he said PSB lost by a small margin and the party is in the process of filing an appeal for the election results.

“This is our first CWC meeting after the GE15. We have discussed at length how the party should move forward. We never feel discouraged (by the initial setback in GE15) and would like to move on.

“We are going to groom many young party leaders, both men and women, to play leadership roles and to get them ready for the next state election,” he said.

He added that PSB is now shifting its focus to the next state election since the party “is the only credible opposition party in Sarawak”.

He pointed out that the Democratic Action Party (DAP) is part of the unity government although Sarawak DAP had been marginalised.

He stressed that “PSB is the only credible opposition party in Sarawak” although Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen had said the party would continue playing a constructive opposition role of providing checks and balances on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

“We are of the opinion that DAP Sarawak, being totally subservient to DAP Central, is almost impossible to play any effective opposition role in Sarawak.

“You just cannot have one foot in and one foot out. Or else, DAP Central leaders will have to keep coming to Sarawak to apologise to GPS,” he said.

Wong added that if Sarawak DAP would like to remain relevant in the state, it must follow in the footsteps of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) of making a complete break from the mother body in Peninsular Malaysia.