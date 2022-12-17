Prioritise immediate issues, not ‘far-fetched’ projects, Wong urges state govt

KUCHING (Dec 17): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is urged to focus on tackling immediate issues, such as the rising cost of living, instead of long-term visionary project.

In making this call today, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the state government must put on hold visionary projects which he described as “too far-fetched” for the rakyat.

He said people on the ground want the government to look into immediate issues such as living costs as a result of inflationary rates.

“The people’s basic needs and fundamental requirements must be taken care of. The ART (Automated Rail Transit) costing RM5-RM6 billion, which may not be enough, may be ready by 2025.

“I bet it will not be successful. You take my word. According to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, Sarawak needs at least 2,000 kilometres of roads to connect the rural areas.

“Who wants to take ART from Kuching to Serian? I won’t, because we have the Pan Borneo Highway which takes about 40 minutes,” he said at a press conference after chairing the PSB’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the party’s headquarters here today.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had come up with visionary projects such as ART, hydrogen economy and state’s own boutique airline.

“Hydrogen economy may be good in the long-term but people’s immediate needs must be taken care of. You talk about setting up own boutique airline, who wants to come to Sarawak?

“Our premier is too progressive but not realistic. The GPS government should be more concerned with the immediate needs and fundamental requirements of the people first,” he said.

Wong pointed out that people want to have stable employment, more income, better medical and healthcare, improved housing conditions, better education and social security as well as better infrastructure facilities including water and electricity supplies, road connectivity and Internet coverage.

He stressed that people’s immediate needs and fundamental requirements must be the top priority of the GPS government’s development plans.

“Look good, big and mega projects can wait. Visionary targets of 2030 may look good but they are too far-fetched as far as ordinary people are concerned.

“People here and there, particularly in the rural areas, are still without proper roads, no electricity or water supplies, little Internet coverage. There are still over 90,000 families living under poverty line.

“There are so many dilapidated schools, a greater portion of longhouses in Sarawak are in deplorable conditions, many clinics are in poor physical conditions and fall short of medical supplies. All these in a way affect people’s life and livelihood directly and indirectly,” he said.

Wong added that the GPS government must give top priority to addressing the immediate needs of the people and find ways to ease people’s hardship.