Rubiah: S’wak committed to growing local economy

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 17): The state government is committed to helping develop local economy, especially promoting and marketing local products, said Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Dato Rubiah Wang.

She said festivals such as the Samarahan Food and Cultural Festival (SFCF) 2022 is an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to promote their products while highlighting local culture globally.

“This festival is intended as a platform for local entrepreneurs to promote and market their products, in addition to promoting local culture. Therefore, your presence truly shows the unwavering commitment of the government’s efforts to help develop the local economy.

“This is because generating economy like this will definitely help the local economy and we are the ones who will benefit from it,” she said in her speech at the closing of the festival at Summer Mall here on Friday.

The Kota Samarahan MP said the festival would not have any meaning if it did not receive any response from the local community.

“I was told the response has been very overwhelming with so many of you, from different ethnicities, coming to support this festival.

“I believe many of us present today come from various villages around Samarahan. I would like to use this opportunity to urge all of us here to stick to the principles of harmony and well-being, so we live peacefully even though we come from different races, religions and backgrounds.

“The 15th General Election is now history — we should look forward towards a better future,” she said.

Also present were Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Datuk Peter Minos, SFCF 2022 organising chairman Councillor Dr Florince Christy, Summer Mall managing director Dato Lee Chee Fui and Samarahan Resident representative Louis Andria Barieng.