Sabah natives more prone to have Parkinson’s disease

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 17): Natives here might be more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease, said KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital (KPJ Sabah) consultant neurologist Dr Chia Yuen Kang.

He said after working in Sabah for many years, he had observed something very peculiar, in that a lot of Kadazandusun natives here have Parkinson’s disease running in their family.

Many of them were afflicted with young-onset Parkinson’s disease, which affects those under the age of 60.

“We found out that they possess a certain gene that causes them to be vulnerable to Parkinson’s disease. I cannot disclose what the exact gene is as it is still being studied.

“However, what I can say is that the prevalence for that specific gene is higher among Kadazandusun people,” he disclosed.

Chia said this based on the results of a joint venture between the hospital and Universiti Malaya (UM) two years ago, which saw a study being carried out on locals here with a focus on young-onset Parkinson’s disease.

On a related note, he said the trend of Parkinson’s disease in Sabah is increasing regardless of race, and revealed that one per cent of the population here above 60 years old are afflicted with the illness.

“The government’s healthcare system is trying its best to combat the issue but the awareness of the disease is still not that great compared to West Malaysia.

“This is especially true for villagers here who are not that knowledgeable on the illness and think that it is just part of the aging process when it is not,” he said.

Chia explained that there are various environmental factors that can contribute to a person being affected by the disease such as exposure to pesticides and hydrocarbon solvents, high exposure to copper, manganese, or lead, living in rural areas with farming or agriculture work, high dietary intake of iron, and excess body weight.

“Interestingly enough, the environmental factors which decrease the risk of getting Parkinson’s disease not only include drinking coffee and exercising but also by taking ibuprofen and smoking.

“However, I do not recommend the latter suggestions,” he said this during the Parkinson Association of West Coast Sabah year-end gathering at KPJ Sabah, Saturday.

During the get-together, the hospital had donated one unit of electrical medical bed and 60 t-shirts to the association as part of its corporate responsibility initiatives.

KPJ Sabah Medical Director Prof Datuk Dr Ajaz Ahmad Nabijan handed over the donation to Parkinson Association of West Coast Sabah president James Lee.

In addition to the distribution of aid, health talks on Parkinson’s disease were also conducted for members of the association by Chia and KPJ Sabah physiotherapist Adeanna Abby Ng.