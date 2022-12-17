SDGA president: INVENT Space a place to grow ideas, curate programmes

KUCHING (Dec 17): Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association’s (SDGA) new home – INVENT Space – at TT3 Plaza here is now a reality thanks to the support of the Premier of Sarawak, said its president Gary Ningkan.

He said INVENT, an acronym for ‘Innovation, Networking and Event’, is a place for SDGA members to grow their ideas and curate programmes for the community, as well as to work remotely and build their network.

“INVENT Space would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the support from the Premier and the Sarawak government,” said Gary during the SDGA Gala Night 2022 here Friday which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The event, held in conjunction with SDGA’s 21st anniversary, was also to officially launch INVENT Space.

According to Gary, INVENT Space comes with flexible event and meeting spaces, and a green room equipped with the necessary facilities.

It can accommodate meetings, co-working space, workshops and training, and media content creations for members and the public in general, he added.

“All the programmes that SDGA has conducted this year were planned and created at INVENT Space.”

The association had acquired two units of shop offices at TT3 Plaza at Tabuan Tranquility as its new home.

Gary said the top floor was converted into INVENT Space, while the lower floors are for SDGA to generate rental income to ensure its financial sustainability.

He pledged that SDGA will continue striving to ensure Sarawak achieves its aspiration to become a developed and high-income state by 2030.

“The association is committed to playing a meaningful role in Sarawak’s nation-building, be it through its collective programmes or individual members’ initiatives.”

SDGA was established in 2001 to cultivate a learning culture among members of society in the areas of education, socio-economic and technology.

It is also a platform for members to network with one another, with government ministers and agencies, industry players and various communities.