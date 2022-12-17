Soon Koh: Anwar’s unity govt is Malaysia’s new hope

KUCHING (Dec 17): The unity government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will bring new hope to the nation, opined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said 2022 is a significant year in the history of Malaysia’s development, since it marks the beginning of a new era under the unity government.

“The unity government is ably led by a dedicated and forceful leader in the person of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim – recognised for his wisdom, political prowess and forthright manner.

“In his two weeks in office, he has shown dedicated commitment and a total involvement in running a good government which will definitely bring new hope for a better, brighter Malaysia for us all,” he said after chairing the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting at PSB headquarters here today.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said national stability and unity is the natural aspiration of all peace-loving citizens, thus he hoped Anwar would fulfil the promises made during his visit to Sarawak prior to the 15th General Election.

He said among the promises made by Anwar were to restore the rights to Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) without further negotiations.

“The new unity government must make it a priority to repeal all unconstitutional laws which took away Sarawak’s MA63 rights.

“Foremost are the Continental Shelf Act 1966 and Territorial Sea Act 2012, Petroleum Development Act 1974 and Act 354 passed in 1976 which practically removed all the entrenched MA63 rights,” he added.

Wong said it is hoped that the unity government is a government for all people irrespective of race, religion and culture, and will govern the country with transparency and accountability.

Adding that PSB is the only credible opposition party in Sarawak, Wong said the Democratic Action Party (DAP) is now working with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the federal government.

He noted that the DAP won a landslide victory among the Chinese electorate in the GE15 last month.

“DAP mounted a campaign to get rid of corruption, Umno and Zahid. The Chinese voters reciprocated by giving DAP fullest support. Ghandi once said there are seven human blunders; one of which is politics without principles.

“But that principle is now justified by DAP in the name of political stability and national unity. The truth is, in politics, there are no permanent friends, no permanent enemies. Mutual benefits are what matters,” Wong added.