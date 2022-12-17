Swinburne holds STREAM workshop for students, teachers in Serian

KUCHING (Dec 17): A team of cross-discipline academics from Swinburne University of Technology (SUT) Sarawak Campus together with Serian District Education Office (PPD) recently organised a STREAM (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) workshop and research project for over 100 secondary school students and teachers of schools under Serian PPD.

The workshop held on Nov 30 at SMK Tebakang was led by SUT Sarawak Campus School of Foundation Studies course coordinator Shella Georgina Beatrice while the research project was led by for Accounting and Finance discipline leader Dr Yii Kwang Jing at Swinburne Sarawak.

The STREAM workshop was facilitated by the university Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Science senior lecturer Dr Irine Runnie; assisted by Dr Ling Chui Ching; Su Sueh Ing; Esther John Perry; and two students from Swinburne Sarawak Postgraduate Research Society Luke Shakti Weissman and Bong Zhang Ru.

STREAM activities held during the session included Tangram connected to Mathematics and Arts (Geometry), Candy Chromatograph (Science) and Paper Ball Run Challenge (Engineering and Physics).

The workshop aimed to create awareness and nurture research interest in environmental sustainability in the rural community; enhance the interest of students in STREAM and help them become self-directed learners via interactive educational activities; and develop problem-solving, creativity and innovative skills in applying STREAM through activity-based learning in response to the Swinburne Strategic Plan 2025.

The interactive workshop and research project were well-received with enthusiastic participation and lively engagement among the students and teachers.

The students had the opportunity to develop models to display their creative and innovative ideas and Swinburne team received positive feedback from the students that they had enjoyed the hands-on activities as well as the fun challenge.

The team extends its gratitude to all who contributed to the STREAM workshop and research project, in particular, the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) for providing the education programme grant and the Ministry of Education (MOE) for approving the research project.

With the awarded grant, the team hopes to continue inspiring others to reach out and support Swinburne as a world-class university that shares the importance of STREAM via relevant and practical learning activities revolving around technology, creativity, and innovation.

It also hopes to carry out new strategies to inspire interest in STREAM among young and future scientists.

