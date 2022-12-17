Two hurt in collision with 4WD vehicle in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 17): Two men were injured when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a four-wheel drive (4WD) at Jalan Wong King Huo roundabout yesterday morning.

Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said a distress call was received at 11.37am, and dispatched four personnel to the scene.

‘One of the victims sustained injuries to his left leg while another had scratches on his left elbow and left rib,” the statement said.

Both men, accompanied by their mothers, were later sent to Sibu Hospital for further observation.