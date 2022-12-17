Two-way traffic along Pelasok Skrang-Spaoh Pan Borneo junction stretch from Dec 19

KUCHING (Dec 17): The road stretch from Pelasok Skrang to Spaoh Pan Borneo junction in Betong will be open to two-way traffic from 2.30pm on Dec 19.

The Public Works Department (JKR) in a statement yesterday reminded road users to be careful while driving through the area, and to adhere to all traffic management signs for their own safety, while construction works are being carried out.

The contractor will inform of any changes on the date or area involved with this road opening. Road users are advised to plan their travel in the affected area.

For complaints or further information on traffic flow, contact JKR Southern Zone Office – Pan Borneo Highway Unit at 082-619125.