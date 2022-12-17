Unity govt agreement to provide ‘reset’ for nation-building policies, principles, says DAP veteran

KUCHING (Dec 17): The unity government agreement inked on Friday will ensure the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can last five years and serve as the basis for Malaysia to stop its national decline, said Lim Kit Siang.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran believed the agreement would provide a reset for nation-building policies and a return to the nation-building principles advocated by the first four Umno presidents and the nation’s founding fathers.

“Let the unity government agreement be an inspiration for every patriotic Malaysia, every political coalition and every political party inside and outside Parliament to work with one common mission and purpose — to make Malaysia great again and fulfil the aspiration of Bapa Malaysia, Tunku Abdul Rahman, for Malaysia to be a ‘beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world’.

“This is work of not one prime minister, or one general election, as it must be the mission of many prime ministers and general elections. It must be the Malaysian dream of every Malaysian for the next three to four decades,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said it was high time for Malaysia, under Anwar’s leadership, to begin the long process in making the country great again.

“Let Malaysians surprise the world that Malaysia is capable of becoming among the great world-class nations where there is minimal corruption, a tiger economy, world-class education standards, sustainable environment and showcase to the world that Malaysia is a confluence of four great civilisations; Malay/Islamic, Chinese, Indian and Western.

“We have a lot of work to do,” he said.